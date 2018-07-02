Agricultural Fumigants Market research, Competitor Strategy, Industry Trends, Forecast to 2023

|

Market Definition:

Agricultural fumigants are used to kill pests and increase agriculture productivity. Rising population is increasing the demands for high agricultural productivity and driving the growth of global agricultural fumigants market. Increasing awareness among the farmers is adding fuel to the growth of the market.

Increasing crop losses due to transportation, post-harvest, and others are majorly driving the growth of agricultural fumigants market. Moreover, change in farming practices and technology leading to increasing acceptance of modern farming and protected agriculture is boosting the growth of the agricultural fumigants market. However, several environmental and health hazards caused due to agricultural fumigants is restraining the growth of this market.

Market Scenario:

Fumigants are used for crop protection. It removes pathogens such as weeds, fungi, and nematodes from the soil and ensures the best development of agricultural crops. Fumigants are highly effective in reaching out to the pests and are useful for pre-harvest as well as post-harvest. The most commonly used agricultural fumigants include phosphine, methyl bromide, chloropicrin, metam sodium, 1, 3-Dichloropropene, and others. They are available in different forms such as solid, liquid and gas which is applicable to both soil and warehouse.

Key Players:

Some of the key players profiled in the global agricultural fumigants market are BASF SE (Germany), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), Nufarm Limited (Australia), FMC Corporation (U.S.), ADAMA Agricultural Solution Ltd (Israel), Reddick Fumigants, LLC (U.S.), Syngenta AG (Switzerland)

Intended Audience:

Agricultural fumigants manufacturers

Food Industry

Agriculture Industry

Traders, importers, and exporters

Segments:

Agricultural Fumigants Market is segmented on the basis of types such as phosphine, methyl bromide, chloropicrin, metam sodium, 1, 3-Dichloropropene, and others. Among them, the methyl bromide is holding a major share in the market followed by phosphine. However, owing to the great damage caused to nature from methyl bromide, it is being banned in many countries. On the other hand, phosphine is expected to gain substantial growth over the forecast period.

Based on the form, agricultural fumigants market is segmented into solid, liquid and gas. The liquid fumigants are expected to dominate the market. However, gaseous agricultural fumigant is projected to grow at the fastest rate owing to its high ability to reach insects in stored places.

On the basis of the application, agricultural fumigants market is segmented into soil and warehouse. The warehouse segment is dominating the market and is expected to grow substantially over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

The global agricultural fumigants market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world (RoW). North America is dominating the market followed by Europe. The U.S. and Canada are the major contributors in North America for agricultural fumigants market. However, strict government regulations regarding food safety may hamper the growth of agricultural fumigants market in this region.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region for agricultural fumigants market. Growing agricultural practices in India, China, Japan and Indonesia is driving the growth of agricultural fumigants in this region. In rest of the world, Brazil is anticipated to account the major share of agricultural fumigants market.

