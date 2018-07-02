Dimethyl Carbonate Market 2018| Industry Global Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Technological Advancements, Competitive Analysis

|

Dimethyl Carbonate Market – Overview

Dimethyl Carbonate find usage in some of the end use application such as solvent, pharmaceuticals, polycarbonate, fuel additive, pesticide, and others. The dimethyl carbonate market is projected to witness moderate growth due to their unique properties combined with excellent usage in various end use industries specifically in automotive, building & construction, pharmaceutical, and others. Among the end use application segment, in 2016, polycarbonate accounted for the largest end use application segment and is estimated to retain their dominance due to the continuous growth of automotive industry in developing countries. The factors attributed to the DMC market growth are continuous growth of building & construction sector in emerging economies, rising automotive production & sales, and high adoption rate in various end use industries. Furthermore, expanding electrical & electronics sector in emerging economies and rising agriculture sector combined with dimethyl carbonate based products is expected to propel the growth of the market over the estimated period.

Industry/Latest Innovations News :

March 2016- Ube Industries Ltd, a leading manufacturer of dimethyl carbonate announced to establish agreement with Anhui Hong Sifang Co., Ltd. To license their technology for production of dimethyl carbonate. The company will construct a new manufacturing plant with an annual production capacity of 100,000 tonnes. With this capacity expansion the company will strengthen their position among the dimethyl carbonate manufacturers.

May 2017- Shrieve Chemical Company announced to acquisition of assets of MC International LLC DBA Miami Chemical. This strategic move will help company to expand their global reach.

Top Key Players Analyzed in this Report are:

Tangshan Chaoyang Chemical Co.

Arrow Chemical Group Corporation

Kowa India Pvt.Ltd

Tongling Jintai Chemical Industrial

HaiKe Chemical Group

Shandong Shida Shenghua Chemical Group Co

BASF SE

Alfa Aesar

Geographical Analysis:

The global dimethyl carbonate market is spanned across five regions, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Among these, Asia Pacific accounted for the leading market share for DMC in 2016 and is predicted to grow at the moderate CAGR over the estimated period due to the flourishing growth of various end-use industries such as agriculture, electrical & electronics, and building & construction among others. The demand for dimethyl carbonate is estimated to propel the growth of the market in the numerous countries of Asia Pacific such as Australia, Bangladesh, Japan, South Korea, India, Thailand, Taiwan, Malaysia, China, and Singapore due to a wide utilization by the end use application. Moreover, increasing demand for polycarbonate in the automotive and electronics sector further fuels the market growth.

The Asia Pacific emerged as the largest Dimethyl Carbonate market in 2016 followed by Europe and North America. In Europe, Russia, the U.K, Germany, France, and Italy are among the major contributors to the regional market growth on account of robust production base for the automotive sector along with increasing expenditure on innovation and R&D activities to develop environment-friendly paints, coatings, and inks. North America is expected to witness moderate growth in dimethyl carbonate market on account of the recovery of automotive sector combined with growing investments to revitalize building & construction industry over the assessment period. The U.S. and Canada are among the major contributors to the regional DMC market share and is estimated to register noteworthy growth due to the strong growth of the pharmaceutical & medical industry. In Latin America, countries such as Mexico, Brazil, and Venezuela are estimated to witness a moderate growth owing to increasing consumer spending on electronics and passenger cars. In the Middle East and Africa, countries such as Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Turkey are estimated to register significant growth due to growing residential, institutional, and commercial construction activities.

Intended Audience:

Dimethyl Carbonate manufacturers

Traders and Distributors of dimethyl carbonate

Production Process Industries

Potential Investors

Raw Material Suppliers

Nationalized Laboratory

Competitive Landscape:

The Dimethyl Carbonate report has analysed the degree of competition among the major manufacturers in dimethyl carbonate market as well as sector growth and market scenario. The global dimethyl carbonate market comprises of broad range of producers operating in the market which comprises of medium level and large scale manufacturers. Some of the key players of dimethyl carbonate which has strong hold in the market have shifted their focus towards growth association specifically by Asia Pacific as moderate level and high level suppliers belongs to this province specifically from Japan, Australia, China, South Korea, the Philippines, Malaysia, Taiwan, India, and Thailand. Furthermore, the major operating players of dimethyl carbonate are observed to follow various strategic plans to enhance their product portfolio such as distribution agreements, joint ventures, product launches, strategic acquisition, and mergers, and exclusive agreements. Key major manufacturers in this market are projected to enhance their manufacturing capacity of dimethyl carbonate to meet the increasing demand for dimethyl carbonate across the globe

