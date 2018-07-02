United States Fishing Nets and Aquaculture Cages Market Report (Status and Outlook) 2018-2023
Market Research Reports: NxtGenReports has announced the addition of "United States Fishing Nets and Aquaculture Cages Market Report (Status and Outlook) 2018-2023" research report
Pune, India, July 1, 2018:In 2017, the Fishing Nets and Aquaculture Cages market size was xx million USD in United States, and it will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023._x000D_
In United States market, the top players include_x000D_
• Anhui Jinhai_x000D_
• Anhui Jinhou_x000D_
• Anhui Huyu_x000D_
• Anhui Risheng_x000D_
• Qingdao Qihang_x000D_
• Shandong Haoyuntong_x000D_
• Jiangsu Anminglu_x000D_
• Zhejiang Honghai_x000D_
• Hunan Xinhai_x000D_
• Hunan Fuli Netting_x000D_
• Yuanjiang Fuxin Netting_x000D_
• Xinnong Netting_x000D_
• Fujian Hongmei_x000D_
Split by product types/category, covering_x000D_
• Fishing Nets_x000D_
• Aquaculture Cages_x000D_
Split by applications/end use industries, covers_x000D_
• Individual Application_x000D_
• Commercial Application
