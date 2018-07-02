Wuhan International Game and Amusement Fair 2018

|

This is China (Wuhan) Int’l Game and Amusement Fair (GAF).On behalf of GAF committee,I sincerely invite you to be our visitor of our upcoming event.

Basic Information:

Date:July 6th-8th,2018

Venue:Wuhan International Expo Center

Website:www.whgaf.com

Exhibition Introduction:

GAF 2018 adheres to the goal to foster home game and amusement industry and propel the market standardization since its inception in 2014. GAF has now successfully represented one of the significant fair in its field with rapid growth rate.

Review of GAF 2017:

GAF in 2017 had made phenomenal breakthroughs. 50,000 sq.m of exhibition area was recorded with 100% growth while the exhibitors was up 78% to 318, visitors up 32% to 50,000. Besides, a slew of accompanying events were also held. GAF takes the leads in game and amusement industry.

Exhibition Scope：

All kinds of indoor electronic games and amusement machines, stimulation games, VR games, animation games, vending machines,etc;

Game and amusement facilities in parks or squares, large outdoor amusement equipment, inflatable amusement equipment, water park rides, them park equipment, etc;

Children parks, naughty castles, puzzle toys, etc;

Online games, electronic sports games, mobile games, animation entertainment, etc.

GAF2018 will be grandly held in parallel with 2018 China International Culture & Entertainment Industry Expo (CCEE).GAF has gained great momentum to develop since its inception and leaped out as an important show in the field of game and amusement industry. It commits itself to serving the exhibitor, as well as the buyers! In 2018, GAF will go further and do better!

Best regards,

Phone:86-20-28967766

Email:royinaaa@goutlook.com

Guangdong Granduer Interntaional Exhibition Group