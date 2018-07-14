Main Menu

July 14, 2018

James is an artist and photographer working in South Louisiana. His photos are highly conceptual and his portraiture unique to his craft. He earned his BFA from The University of Louisiana at Lafayette and currently pursues freelance assignments and gallery exhibitions.

