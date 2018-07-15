University of Nottingham PGCEi Webinar – July 23 2018
Find out more about the programme at the Webinar with
Dr. Rupert Knight,
Assistant Professor – PGCEi,
University of Nottingham.
Monday, 23rd July, 2018
7:30 – 8:30 pm
UAE time (GMT +4)
Register Here: https://blog.staffordglobal.org/events/university-of-nottingham-pgcei-middle-east-webinar
