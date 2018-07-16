Experts advice at Formidable Growth in Pulse Oximeters Market Size by 2021
Leading brands like SantaMedical are likely to see high growth rates in the coming years. Experts hail advances in technology, prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases and rising number of surgeries as the main reason for the growth. Research in Japan suggests a 6% per year growth rate between 2018 and 2022. America dominated the market with 50% share in 2017.
