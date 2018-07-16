Fly tipping and Skip Hire in Reading

|

With increased fly tipping and littering in Reading, Berkshire the need for more companies that can help manage this problem are being created. In the past local councils have provided free waste disposal; either by weekly collections and the option to take your waste to the recycling centre. Now, rubbish is collected less frequently and the recycling centres either charge or reject certain waste types.

With council budgets at the forefront of this issue and closing their doors to people not in the catchment area this raising a new question; do we need more recycling centres and bins placed around our town and villages? Children walking home from school or families walking through the woods and quiet lanes have nowhere to put their litter. Common sense says hold onto it until you get home or to a bin, but laziness or lack of thought pushes children and families to leave their rubbish in our countryside.

Some people and businesses now turn to local rubbish clearance or skip hire companies for this service, but want both a fair price and professional service. Others either don’t want to pay or resort to fly tipping as a way to make the council collect their waste. This second option is not responsible or ethical. New crime teams in the Thames Vally area have been formed to take these offences and reduce the amount of fly tipping that now occurs.

Junk Collectors has being created to provide exactly this; a trustworthy company with a wealth of experience. For the price you get a two man team that will clear all your waste for you. No more back breaking lifting of your waste and loading it into your car or even a skip as they do it all for you. The Reading based waste removal company is fully insured and stay are DBS (CRB) cleared so customers can put there mind at rest.

Some homes and business still prefer a more traditional route of disposal of rubbish and need to take their time sorting through it. Skip hire in Reading is still the best option for this, but you’ll need to load the skip yourself. What happens if you injure yourself loading the skip hire? Will this result in you taking time off work to recover or if a member of staff were to injure themselves would they pursue an accident claim? All things to think about when choosing the right rubbish removal service.

