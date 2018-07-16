Marilyn Monroe Spas Franchise Prepares Its Franchisees for Spa Ownership

|

Individuals looking to join the thriving salon and spa industry can consider becoming a spa franchisee. Marilyn Monroe Spas Franchise helps beginning spa franchisees by giving them the support they need.

[ORLANDO, 07/16/2018] — If there’s a perfect time for entrepreneurs to enter the salon and spa industry, it would be today. According to a report from IBISWorld, an independent industry report publisher, the salon and spa industry has grown an average of 2.7 percent annually from 2012-2017. The report forecasts a 2.2 percent expansion in the sector per year for the next few years.

Spas Now Part of the American Lifestyle

The main reason for the success of the salon and spa industry is that spas have become a part of American life. People in the past viewed spas as a luxury and these facilities were only available to individuals who had the spare cash. Today, many consumers are taking a day of indulgence at a salon. A news report published in ABC News, in fact, revealed that both aging baby boomers and Generation Y-ers are taking the plunge into the mineral baths.

Helping Spa Franchisees Succeed

One good way to take advantage of the industry’s success is to operate a spa franchise. Franchisees who need support in starting their franchise can turn to Marilyn Monroe Spas Franchise. The company’s corporate team gets franchisees ready for spa ownership in the following areas:

• Training – The company provides on-site classroom training in its headquarters. It also conducts in-location training to outline operational protocols.

• Operations – The firm’s operation team responds to day-to-day inquiries regarding the execution of promotions. Its franchise consultants drop by periodically to the franchisee’s spa location to share best practices and offer advice.

• Real Estate – The company gives franchisees access to Newmark Grubb Knight Frank (NGKF), a top real estate firm. NGKF is available for lease negotiation and site selection services.

• Design and Construction – The firm’s design and construction team simplifies the construction planning process for franchisees by offering architectural specifications, site plans and layouts, and equipment packages.

• Marketing and Creative Services – The company’s marketing team and creative department work closely with franchisees to come up with marketing promotions that build traffic.

About Marilyn Monroe Spas Franchise

Marilyn Monroe Spas Franchise got its name from Marilyn Monroe, one of the glamorous women of all time in America. The company’s spas aim to transform the salon and spa industry by introducing a unique approach to the spa franchise concept. Additionally, its spa locations provide customers with a wide array of grooming, beauty, and body maintenance services.

Visit https://www.marilynmonroespasfranchise.com/ for more details.