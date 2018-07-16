Medical Tubing Market | Research Insights, Business Outlook, Company Profiles, Trends and Forecast 2018-2023

|

Market Segmentation

The Global Medical Tubing Market is segmented into Material, Structure, Applications and Region.

On the Basis of the Material, the Global Medical Tubing Market is segmented into plastic, rubber, and metal. Among these, the plastic is sub-segmented into polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP), polyether ether ketone (PEEK), polyamide, polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), perfluoroalkoxy (PFA), fluorinated ethylene propylene (FEP), polycarbonate (PC), bioabsorbable polymers, polyester, polylactic acid (PLA), ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA). The Rubber is further segmented into silicone, thermoplastic elastomer, and polyurethane. The metal is sub-segmented into titanium, steel, aluminum, and others. A plastic material such as PVC, FEP & PTFE is used majorly in the manufacturing of medical tubes owing to lubricity and biocompatibility. PVC is widely used as a result of low cost and equivalent functional properties. Silicone is being increasingly used due to good resistance to extreme temperature, high level of purity, and good resilience.

Based on the Structure, the market is segregated into single-lumen, multi-lumen, co-extruded, tapered or bump, braided, balloon, heat shrink, high-pressure, thin-walled, coiled, microextrusion. These medical tubings are used in different applications according to different specifications. Microextrusion tubing is widely used in the neurological and surgical applications.

Get a Sample Report for Brief Overview @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6116

On the Basis of the Application, the market is divided into bulk disposable tubing, draining blood, catheters & cannulas, drug delivery systems, and special applications. Among these, bulk disposable tubing is sub-segmented into dialysis & intravenous. Catheters are sub-segmented into cardiovascular, intravenous, and urinary catheters. Special applications are sub-segmented into a peristaltic pump, gas supply, smoke evacuation, and feeding tubes. Drug delivery system is the fastest growing application in the market due to its use in controlled release of therapeutic agents. The product is vastly used in endoscopes, fluid management, bypass procedures, wound drainage, and catheters.

Competitive Analysis

Some of the key players in the Global Medical Tubing Market are Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics (U.S.), AP Technologies Group Pte. Ltd. (Singapore), Teleflex Incorporated (U.S.), Optinova (Finland), Fine Tubes Ltd. (UK), Zeus Industrial Products, Inc. (U.S.), Tekni-Plex (Pennsylvania), RAUMEDIC AG (Germany), Lubrizol Corporation (U.S.), Nordson Corporation (U.S.), Davis Standard (U.S.), and Putnam Plastics (U.S.).

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global market is segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for the largest share of the Medical Tubing Market owing to increasing spending on healthcare by the rising geriatric population. Growing production of innovative and technically advanced medical devices in the U.S. North America was closely followed by Europe, which is a prominent region in the Global Medical Tubing Market as a result of rising R&D activities in the medical industry.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in Medical Tubing Market as a result of rising health awareness among the consumers coupled with increasing disposable income. Adoption of new technologies for various pharmaceutical and medical applications is expected to augment the market growth.

Get Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/medical-tubing-market-6116

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com