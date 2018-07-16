Quick Weight Loss Centers Moves to Zenoti for Membership Support and Analytics

|

Quick Weight Loss Centers has switched to Zenoti, citing the software’s enhanced packages, third-party software integration and analytics capabilities.

Founded in 1988, the Quick Weight Loss Centers program has helped thousands of people achieve their weight-loss goals. Through a combined 39 weight loss management centers in Texas and Florida, Quick Weight Loss Centers offers a proprietary, retail-based weight loss program that teaches customers how to lose weight through nutritional programs that are augmented with significant one-on-one, in-person counseling and supplemental product sales.

Until recently, Quick Weight Loss Centers was using a software solution that lacked the comprehensive features they needed to manage their expanding network of centers. After evaluating other software options, they chose Zenoti for its streamlined, all-in-one approach to center management and its ability to integrate readily with third-party software systems.

“We looked at a variety of different solutions before deciding to move forward with Zenoti,” said Gordon Divine, vice president of information technology at Quick Weight Loss Centers. “What really sold us was Zenoti’s unique ability to support packages with products, and the software’s flexible reporting tools that are already helping us understand our business in new ways.”

Like many weight-loss centers, Quick Weight Loss Centers sells packages that are a mix of products and services. Zenoti stands apart from other software solutions with comprehensive support for all types of packages, including products and services, and lightweight payment processes that are designed with package-based business models in mind. Zenoti also offers full-featured support for packages and memberships in the POS and on the online store.

Another key factor in Quick Weight Loss Centers’ decision to move to Zenoti is the software’s comprehensive analytics capabilities. With Zenoti Analytics, Quick Weight Loss Centers can surface insights that drive business results, and can easily access data by the center or across the organization in real time.

“One of the best parts of my job is helping our customers use analytics to gain new insights about their businesses that drive results,” said Sudheer Koneru, CEO at Zenoti. “I’m looking forward to continuing to partner with Quick Weight Loss Centers to help them leverage all of the features Zenoti has to offer.”

About Quick Weight Loss Centers

Now operating 39 locations in Florida and Texas, Quick Weight Loss Centers helps individuals, couples and families lose weight rapidly while learning what to eat, how to eat and how to stay healthy for life.

Quick Weight Loss Centers believes in supporting their clients along their rapid weight-loss journeys through supportive counseling, professional demeanor and a positive outlook. They strive to be the last weight-loss program their clients ever try, the one that works where other methods have failed.

To learn more about Quick Weight Loss Centers, visit https://quickweightloss.net/.

About Zenoti

Zenoti provides an all-in-one, cloud-based software solution for the spa, salon and med spa industry. The Zenoti platform is engineered for reliability and scale, harnessing the power of enterprise-level technology for businesses of all sizes.

Zenoti powers thousands of spas and salons in over 50 countries. Zenoti allows users to seamlessly manage every aspect of the business in a comprehensive solution: online appointment bookings, POS, CRM, employee management, inventory management, built-in marketing programs and more. Zenoti helps clients streamline their systems and reduce costs, while simultaneously improving customer retention and spending.

To learn more about Zenoti, visit https://www.zenoti.com/.