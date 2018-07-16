Water Repellent Agent Market 2018 | Global Industry Share, Segments & Key Drivers, 2023

|

Water Repellent Agent Market – Overview

Water Repellent Agents as the name suggests, have hydrophobic properties that repel water exposure. Developed with special materials & technology, these substrates are used in coating materials to give a product a protective finish against moisture intrusion while allowing its materials to breath as in to release the moisture vapour. Thus, to increase product’s service life & durability increasing its chances to withstand water contact.

Such Water Repellent Coatings have extensive demand from the burgeoning industries like construction, automobile, furniture & upholstery, leather & medical. Wherein, materials require protection from the moisture inflicted by rains, snow, humidity and chloride ion intrusion that wears off their appearance & life.

Resultantly, Water Repellent Agents enjoy a great demand & its market enjoys an extensive traction worldwide. Attributing to the improving economic conditions & urbanization over the past few years, this market has escalated immensely garnering a huge prominence.

Recognizing the potential of the market to grow further in the years to come, Market Research Future (MRFR) has published a detailed study report giving out the market forecast for the period 2017 – 2023. In its analysis, MRFR asserts that the Global Water Repellent Agent Market is expected to demonstrate a voluminous growth by 2023, registering a striking CAGR during the forecasted period.

In addition, factors that drive the market growth include; increasing textile manufacturing units in the developing markets owing to the augmented demand from the rising middle-class population. Moreover, factors such as augmenting demand for waterproof automotive components worldwide coupled with the increasing construction & infrastructure development activities globally, are providing impetus to the market growth to an extent. These same trends would foster the market growth over the assessment period as well.

Despite demonstrating powerful growth prospects, the market still confronts some challenges due to the production process of Water Repellent Agent, during which good degrees of volatile organic compounds (VOC) gets emitted in the environment. In the view of growing ecological concerns; various government bodies are imposing stringent regulations upon uses of harmful chemicals while developing these agents.

This further encourages the manufacturer to adopt sustainable green solutions. They are investing heavily on research activities to develop eco-friendly, bio-based agents that can offer unparalleled combination of properties compared to conventional matting agents. However, this increases the manufacturing cost of these agents increasing its overall price consequently. On the other hand, end use industries demand low cost agents, which challenge the manufacturer to meet the demand & supply gap.

Nevertheless, technological proceedings are expected to bring up some cost effective solutions in the immediate recent future. Proving to be the key factor, these advancements will propel the market growth of Water Repellent Agents globally.

