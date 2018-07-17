Fundraiser Auctioneer
Wayne Wheat is a world champion auctioneer and has been conducting benefit auctions and fundraisers of all types and sizes for the past 28 years. He will work within your budget and provide world class entertainment and help you raise top dollar at your benefit. Consulting services and live auctioneer are included.
