Senior Helpers Beaverton Provides Sitter Services for Aging Adults

The sitter services from Senior Helpers Beaverton offers attentive companions for older adults in hospitals, assisted living centers, and other facilities, giving family members peace of mind.

[BEAVERTON, 07/17/2018] – Seniors staying in the hospital need a special kind of care. These aging adults need monitoring, the level of which will depend on their condition. The Senior Helpers Beaverton provides sitter services for the elderly.

“Our professional, locally-based caregivers are available 24 hours a day to give you the peace of mind that your loved one is not alone,” the senior home care in Beaverton shares.

Dependable Sitting Services

The sitter services offered can be provided in several facilities, including the following:

• Hospitals

• Nursing Homes

• Assisted Living Centers

• Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRC)

The trained and experienced caregivers of Senior Helpers Beaverton can watch over aging adults while they stay in the hospital. With help from the in-home care provider, family members can rest safe in the knowledge that their loved one is receiving adequate attention.

Another benefit would be access to “quick-start” home care services.

“Senior Helpers can help your loved one while they are in facilities, and then provide care when they transition back to home,” the Senior Helpers Beaverton says.

Reliable Senior Care Services

The Senior Helpers Beaverton has been serving the community for over 10 years. It has provided quality and compassionate senior care within the area.

Owned and operated by Kelli Bradley, the senior care provider ensures clients receive the necessary care when they need it.

Senior Helpers Beaverton says, “If you want your aging loved one to receive the level of in-home care and support they deserve, don’t hesitate to contact us today.”

About Senior Helpers

The Senior Helpers started based on the need to improve the quality of senior home care services. Its wide range of services focuses on making the lives of aging adults better. The company offers companion care, personal care, live-in care, peace of mind visit, and many other relevant services.

For further information, visit https://www.seniorhelpers.com/

