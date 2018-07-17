Main Menu

What is External Counter Pulsation No Surgery Heart Treatment?

| July 17, 2018

External Counter Pulsation (ECP/EECP) is a US-FDA approved non-invasive therapy designed to increase circulation, cardiac output and coronary artery perfusion in patients suffering from coronary heart disease, specifically stable angina pectoris, unstable angina pectoris, acute myocardial infarction, cardiogenic shock and congestive heart failure.
______________________________________________________
ECP/EECP introduced in India by Dr. Sibia, Director, Sibia Medical Centre, Ludhiana

http://www.sibiamedicalcentre.com/

Contact Person:Dr S.S Sibia

Mobile No 9814034818

Address: B XIX 568 A, Cemetery Road / Atam Marg, Turn right after petrol pump Civil Lines, Near Fountain Chowk – Turn Right after Petrol Pump, Ludhiana, Punjab 141001

