WiseGuyReports have announced the addition of a new report titled “Global P2P Payments Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025”

Summary:
A new market study, titled “Global P2P Payments Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
Report Description:
This report studies the global P2P Payments market, analyzes and researches the P2P Payments development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
PayPal Pte. Ltd.
Tencent.
Square, Inc.
Circle Internet Financial Limited
clearXchange.
SnapCash
Dwolla, Inc.
TransferWise Ltd.
CurrencyFair LTD
One97 Communications Ltd.
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Airtime transfer & Top-Ups
Money transfers & Payments
Merchandise & Coupons
Travel & Ticketing
Market segment by Application, P2P Payments can be split into
Retail Payments
Travels & Hospitality Payments
Transportation & Logistics Payments
Energy & Utilities Payments
Others
Table of Contents
1 Industry Overview of P2P Payments
2 Global P2P Payments Competition Analysis by Players
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
4 Global P2P Payments Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)
5 United States P2P Payments Development Status and Outlook
6 EU P2P Payments Development Status and Outlook
7 Japan P2P Payments Development Status and Outlook
8 China P2P Payments Development Status and Outlook
9 India P2P Payments Development Status and Outlook
10 Southeast Asia P2P Payments Development Status and Outlook
11 Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)
12 P2P Payments Market Dynamics
13 Market Effect Factors Analysis
14 Research Finding/Conclusion
15 Appendix
