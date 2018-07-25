Main Menu

8th Edition of International Congress on Breast Cancer

| July 25, 2018

We Euroscicon organizing 8th Edition of International Congress on
Breast Cancer which is to be held in December 13-14, 2018, Rome, Italy.

Euroscicon is the longest running independent life science events company with a predominantly academic client base. Our multiprofessional and multispeciality approach creates a unique experience that cannot be found with a specialist society or commercially.

