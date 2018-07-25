Failure Analysis Market 2018- with Best Scope and Growth on Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2023

|

Market Scenario

Failure Analysis is defined as the process used for logical and systematic investigation of equipment or machine or its documentation to detect and analyze the causes, probabilities, and consequences of actual or potential failure.

The key players in the global failure analysis market are Carl Zeiss SMT GmbH (Germany), FEI Company (U.S.), JEOL Ltd. (Japan), Hitachi High- Technologies (Japan) and Tescan (U.S.), EAG Inc. (Luxembourg). FEI Company, a prominent player in failure analysis market, has added three new products to their product portfolio of semiconductor failure analysis — Helios G4 PFIB instruments, flexProber system, and Themis S TEM. The new Helios G4 plasma focused ion beam (PFIB) system is designed to reprocess and provide ultra-high-resolution scanning electron microscope (SEM) analysis on a wide variety of semiconductor devices. This system can discontinue the manufacturing process down to the 7nm node and offers automated end pointing that stops milling automatically when the metal is exposed.

The testing segment comprises materials testing, Non-destructive Testing (NDT), and physical testing. Non-destructive Testing (NDT) is defined as the process of inspecting, testing, or evaluating materials, components or assemblies to continue the manufacturing process further. It is also used to monitor the aging of structures periodically, instead of traditional methods.

The key factors driving the failure analysis market include the rising awareness among people regarding the quality of product or solutions. Technological advancements in failure analysis equipment are encouraging enterprises to cut cost in the production by monitoring the nature of the products in advance even before the product is manufactured.

The global failure analysis market is estimated to grow at CAGR of approximately 8% during the forecast period of 2017-2023.

Segments

The global Failure Analysis Market is segmented into equipment, technology, testing, and application. The equipment segment consists of Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM), Transmission Electron Microscopy (TEM), Focused Ion Beam (FIB), Dual Beam FIB. The technology segment consists of SIMS, EDX, CMP, FIB, BIM, and RIE. The testing consists of material testing, Non-destructive Testing (NDT), and physical testing. The application segment comprises material science, bioscience, and industrial & electronics.

Key Players:

Some of the prominent players in the global failure analysis market are Carl Zeiss SMT GmbH (Germany), FEI Company (U.S.), JEOL Ltd. (Japan), Hitachi High- Technologies (Japan), Tescan (U.S.), EAG Inc. (Luxembourg), Intertek Group plc (United Kingdom), Raytheon Company (U.S.) among others.

Regional Analysis

The global failure analysis market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the World. North America failure analysis market is expected to have the largest market share owing to the presence of major players, well-established research & development centers, and growing demand for advanced failure analysis. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the failure analysis market owing to the presence of major semiconductor industries and the rising adoption of failure analysis solutions to combat dangers like chemical explosion.

