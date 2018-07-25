JSW Sports hands overall digital mandate to Digi Osmosis

|

JSW (Jindal Steel Works) has been working on promoting sports as part of their CSR and has officially passed the digital mandate over to Digi Osmosis. JSW has taken over to give back to the society by encouraging and nurturing young talent in the field of sports and doing everything in their hands to promote sports right from the grassroot level.

Manish Kumar, CEO of Digi Osmosis who is a sports enthusiast himself said, “We are extremely happy to have this opportunity of teaming up with JSW Sports to promote sports in India as it has been one of the vision that Digi Osmosis started out with. By partnering with brands like JSW Sports, we are sure that in a few years India will be one of the top contenders in sports. We aim to raise the standards of promoting sports digitally in India via this partnership.”

Commenting on the partnership with Digi Osmosis, Mustafa Ghouse, JSW Sports’ CEO said, “While we at JSW Sports aim at nurturing and growing young talent in the field of sports in India, we have passed on the job of digitally encouraging and informing the fans with the help of Digi Osmosis. Digi Osmosis and JSW Sports share the same vision of making India proud in the field of sports and we couldn’t be happier of having them on board as we are certain that we could collectively make a difference.”

About Digi Osmosis:

Digi Osmosis is one of the leading digital marketing agencies in India, specializing in sports, entertainment and lifestyle. Founded in 2015, it was conceived under the leadership of the digital evangelist and sports enthusiast, Manish Kumar.

Digi Osmosis having worked with Indian Premier Leagues franchises like Kolkata Knight Riders, Kings XI Punjab, T10, Premier Futsal, Indian Soccer League team FC Pune City, Indian Aces and Maharashtra United in UTT has a diverse exposure of sports in India.

By not only sticking to digitally marketing sports, Digi Osmosis forayed into editorial content with Sportswallah.com which is India’s first sports-lifestyle website mentored by renowned journalist Ayaz Memon with a digital reach of over 6.5 million .

Digi Osmosis is a “Real Time” content driven agency that understands digital economy. Digi specializes in in-house video content and constantly explore new ways to exploit the digital landscape and simplify it for the consumers.

About JSW:

JSW has not only limited its CSR to only one discipline in sports, but they too, like Digi Osmosis, have major teams and athletes in all disciplines. With having top teams in the Indian Super League (Bengaluru FC), Indian Premier Leagues (Delhi Daredevils) and the Pro Kabaddi League (Haryana Steelers), they have now ventured out by building a training centre under the name of Inspire Institute of Sports in Vijaynagar, Karnataka which is a world-class training centre to develop the young talents of India.