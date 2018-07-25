Sulfuric Acid Industry Top Key Players are: Agrium, Akzo Nobel, Bayer, Bp, Chevron, Cytec Industries, Dupont, Evonik Industries, Honeywell and Solvay

|

Sulfuric Acid Market

Sulfuric Acid Market Highlight:

Sulfuric Acid is a strong mineral acid. It is Soluble in water at all concentrations. Sulfuric acid has many applications and is top a products of the chemical industry. World production in 2011 was 168 million tonnes, with an approximate value of USD 10 billion. Principal uses include ore processing, fertilizer manufacturing, oil refining, wastewater processing, and chemical synthesis.

Sulfuric Acid is growing due to automotive industry. Increasing demand for sulfur based fertilizers is expected to assist the global market growth. Growing demand for chemicals from major end-use industries is touted to bolster the global sulfuric acid market growth over the forecast period. The global demand for sulfur is expected to witness an annual growth rate of over approximately 6.2%. Industrial cleaning agent industry is one of the major user sulfuric acid users, therefore industrial cleaning agents is likely to aid the global market growth. High growth in cement industry which has observed considerable growth in the past few years is expected to bolster the global sulfuric acid market. Hydrogen fluoride is a byproduct of sulfuric acid. Oil & gas industry is projected to grow rapidly over the next seven years, thereby aiding the global sulfuric acid market growth. Paper industry has witnessed brisk growth over the last few years. This trend is expected to enhance the overall sulfuric acid market. Rubber vulcanizing industry uses sulfuric acid at large volumes, hence vulcanizing sector is anticipated to augment the global sulfuric acid market.

Sulfuric Acid Market Application:

Sulfuric Acid is a mineral acid and is one of the largest volume industrial chemical produced across the globe. Fertilizer production, especially phosphate fertilizer from wet-process sulphuric acid, is the major end use market fort sulfuric acid. The major application area of sulphuric acid covers fertilizers, chemical manufacturing, refinery, textile, pulp & paper manufacturing, metal processing and others.

Sulfuric Acid is produced in the world than any other chemical. Over 40 million tons of sulfuric acid is manufactured annually in the U.S. Sulfuric acid is utilized in the production of fertilizers, explosives, petroleum products, detergents, dyes, insecticides, drugs, plastics, steel, storage batteries, and many other materials. The largest amount of sulfuric acid is used in the production of phosphate fertilizers. In this process calcium phosphate, Ca3(PO4)2, in phosphate rock, which cannot be used by plants because of its insolubility in groundwater, is converted to forms that will dissolve in water, thus making the phosphate available to plants.

Agricultural economies holds the greater importance in this market, as fertilizer production considered as a key focused area for the consumption of sulpfuric acid. Increasing demand for fertilizer to attain the higher agriculture yield had a significant impact on this market over the past few years and set its uplifted usage in the coming years. China, alone acquired almost half of the global market in terms of sulphuric acid production resulting into domination of Asia Pacific over the global market. In addition to this, fertilizer consumption of India represents massive number on account of presence of large agriculture base and is driving the demand for sulphuric acid. Apart from the, automotive industry expected to provide higher gains to key industry players in this market during the forecast period. This is due to use of sulfuric acid in the automotive batteries which has triggered automotive application of sulfuric acid. However, volatility in the raw material prices and growing consumption of phosphate based fertilizer limited the growth scope of this market.

Sulfuric Acid Market Key Players:

The key players in market includes Agrium, Akzo Nobel, Bayer, Bp, Chevron, Cytec Industries, Dupont, Evonik Industries, Honeywell and Solvay.

Sulfuric Acid Market Competitive Landscape:

Global Sulfuric Acid market is highly concentrated as well fairly competitive in nature. The key industry participants operating in this market are Agrium, Akzo Nobel, Bayer, BP, Chevron, Cytec Industries, Dupont, Evonik Industries, Honeywell and Solvay. The major companies in this market are seen adopting collective market strategies to such as mergers, acquisition and joint-ventures in order to consolidate their product portfolio and to strengthen their market presence. Several production capacity expansion has also witnessed across the various developed markets to strengthen market penetration into emerging markets and exploit untapped markets. The overall effect of market competition observed in global sulphuric acid market is observed as high and is expected to get even higher due consistent increase in the production activities.

Study Objectives of Sulfuric Acid Market:

To study detail of Global Sulfuric Acid market by type, by end-useand by region in forecasted period 2022.

To identify the market dynamics of Sulfuric Acid market dynamics by drivers, restrains, opportunities and challenges.

To analyze various factors like Value chain analysis and porters five forces model.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of market segment with respect to APAC, North America, Europe, and RoW.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To track mergers and acquisitions, strategic alliances, new product development of each applicant Sulfuric Acid market.

Sulfuric Acid Market Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope of the Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.2.1 Research Objectives

2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

2.3 Markets Structure

3 Market Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

3.4 Forecast Model

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Five Forces Analysis

4.1.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.1.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3 Threat of Substitutes

4.1.4 Segment Rivalry

4.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain of Global Sulfuric Acid Market

5 Industry Overview of Global Sulfuric Acid Market

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Growth Drivers

5.3 Impact Analysis

5.4 Market Challenges

5.5 Impact Analysis

Sulfuric Acid Market Table of Content to be Continue……,

