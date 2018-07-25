Unified Network Management Market Research Report for 2018 set to Grow according To Forecasts

|

Unified Network Management Market Key Players:

The prominent players in the Unified network management market are- Accenture PLC (Ireland), Juniper Networks (U.S.), Alcatel-Lucent S.A. (France), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), HP (U.S.), Bradford Networks, Inc. (U.S.), Ascom Holdings AG (Switzerland), Ericsson (Sweden), Allot Communication (U.S.), Sandvine Inc. (Canada), Tibco Software (U.S.) among others

Unified Network Management Market Highlights:

The unified network management market is growing rapidly. Increased demand of security, higher requirement analytical tools and analytics applications are driving the unified network management market. The unified network management market is globally emerging across world. The study shows that many organizations have a focus on analyzing data effectively due to rapid increase in network traffic. The continuous developments in this technology and its solutions have motivated several industries to adopt unified networking solutions and services.

The study indicates software-defined networking is also increasing the need for unified network management. The study indicates that unified network management has the ability to provide better cyber security and advanced analytics, which results in the increase of unified network management market. The adoption of cloud technologies make opportunities for cloud based unified network management. The study also reveals that high cost of unified network management solutions is the major restraining factor for unified network management market.

Unified Network Management Market Research Analysis:

Regional analysis for Unified network management market is studied in different geographic regions as Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of world. It has been observed that North America region would account for larger share in Unified network management market. It has been observed that North America region has high implementation of analytics solutions, increased cyber-attacks and higher technology adoption which has resulted in the growth of unified network management market.

The study reveals that Asia-Pacific region is expected to have a significant growth in Unified network management market by the forecast period. The increased number of smartphone users in the region are expected to give a boost to Unified network management market by the forecast period.

Unified Network Management Market Segmentation

The Unified network management market has been segmented on the basis of type, solution, services, deployment, organization size and end-user. Looking through the solution segment it’s been observed that network traffic management solutions are expected to dominate the Unified network management market by the forecast period, due to growing data traffic challenges faced by the organizations worldwide. Network traffic management includes controlling and monitoring network activities along with prioritizing, managing, and reducing the network traffic, congestion, latency, and packet loss. The unified network management market is dominated by consulting services. The study shows that high adoption of wireless hardware devices such as smartphones and other internet enabled devices are witnessed due to which wireless network type is growing significantly in the unified network management market.

The study indicates that adoption of cloud based unified network management tools would enable companies to understand the real time network traffic and distribution bandwidth across the technology. The cloud based unified network management is expected to see a sudden hike in the unified network management market.

Commenting on the report, an analyst from Market Research Future (MRFR)’s team said:

By solution segment it has been observed that as networks hold large amounts of complex data traffic, the need for an effective network traffic management is increased due to which the network traffic management solutions are expected to dominate the unified network management market. By type segment the wireless networking type segment is the fastest growing segment. The study reveals that high adoption of cloud technologies and IT modernization has led the cloud based unified network management to see a sudden hike in the market. Considering the service segment the consulting service segment is fast growing due to the developments in unified networking platforms. The consulting services help in gaining a better understanding of networking solutions, along with better management of unified networking platforms.

By Region, North America region has been leading the Unified network management market. Many factors such as innovation, high implementation of analytics solutions have credited to developments of Unified network management market in North America region. It has been observed that Asia-Pacific region would expect the unified network management market to grow by the forecast period owing to the increased adoption of cloud technologies and increased number of smartphone users in this region.

For the purpose of this study, the global Unified network management market has been segmented on the basis of equipment and end user industries. The report on unified network management contains detailed analysis with market size of each segment.

