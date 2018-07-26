انتاج ارت تمبلت
ارت تمبلت للانتاج الفني اهلا بكم في الموقع الرسمي للشركه احد كيانات السينما المصريه و صاحبه الاعمال الجماهيريه. في هذه الصفحه ستشاهدون روابط لكل انتاج ارت تمبلت و ايضا فيديوهات و صور محمد رمضان في كواليس فيلم الالماني و الفيلم الكوميدي بوسي كات و فيلم نمرة واحد انتاج ارت تمبلت
