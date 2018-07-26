Automation Market To Register Exponential Accruals By 2023 Posting A Modest CAGR; Asserts Market Density

|

CA, US, /July 26, 2018/ Market Density Publishes Market Research and Industry Analysis Report on the “Global Automation Market” – Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast up to 2023.

Automation is a convergence of the smart mechanical technologies with information technology referring to the Industrial control and factory automation. Implementing Automation of processes ensures improved operational efficiency with minimized or no human intervention, saving a whole lot of manufacturing and logistics costs. This, defines the widened uptake of industrial control and factory automation solutions across the industries. Resultantly, the Automation market is ever increasing.

Emerging technologies such as IoT and M2M communication are driving the market, enabling the manufacturers to better analyze the real-time data and act accordingly for predictive maintenance. The adoption of advanced manufacturing practices primarily in the developed countries coupled with the growing demand of robotics and other automation technologies mainly in the developing economies such as India and China is expected to escalate the market on the global platform creating growth opportunities in the years to come.

Considering the kind of growth the market is witnessing currently, Market Density in its recently published market forecast report mentions that the already booming market of Automation is expected to gain further prominence over the review period (2017-2023). The Global Automation market garnering exponential value and size will register fabulous growth accruals by 2023.

The market growth is driven by the huge demand for precision machined components across the end-use industries such as manufacturing of aerospace, and automotive among others. Technological advancements backed by the substantial investments transpired in the field, are paying off well bringing more innovations in the technology, therefore, by fostering the market growth.

Other driving forces behind the market growth include the considerable number of investments in robotics for new production capacities in the developing markets and significant investments in modernization of production facilities in major automotive producing countries. Simultaneously, the significant demand for the automated production facilities of electronics products to meet the increasing need for batteries, chips, and displays, fosters the growth of the Global Automation Market.

On the other hand, factors such as high installation cost for low volume production applications are expected to present hurdles in the market growth. Also, manufacturing advanced robotic systems to meet the consumers’ expectations in the view of the proliferation of IIoT (Industrial Internet of Things) is one of the major challenges confronted by the market.

The adoption of automation to ensure quality production and meet the market demand is the key factor propelling the market growth. The wide uptake of Automation in some of the burgeoning industries such as O&G, Power Generation, Water & Wastewater, and Chemicals is driving the market expansion. Growing population is prompting the demand for energy (power) more than ever. Resultantly, the Automation market is increasing persistently.

Report Segments – Global Automation Market

Market Density has segmented the analysis into three categories:-

By Types : PLC, DCS, MES, HMI, SCADA, and ECU, among others.

By Industries : Oil & Gas, Power generation, Water & Waste water, Chemicals, Automotive, and Marine among others.

By Regions : North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Competitive Analysis – Global Automation Market

Characterized by the presence of several big and small players, the global market for Automation appears to be highly competitive. Market players incorporate collaboration, acquisition, partnership, technology launch, and expansion to gain competitive advantage and to maintain their market position. The Market demonstrates high growth potential which is likely to attract several new entrants to the market, intensifying the completion further.

Key Players: some of the fervent market players operating in the market are Emerson Electric Co. (US), Siemens AG (Germany), General Electric Company (US), Honeywell International, Inc. (US), Rockwell Automation, Inc. (US), Schneider Electric SE (France), Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan), ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan) among others.

Industry News:

June 22, 2018 – Bangkok announced the official opening of the Innovation Center for Robotics and Automation Systems (iCRAS).

June 22, 2018 – The British Petroleum (BP –UK), one of the world’s leading integrated oil and gas companies announced that it is all set to roll out automation right across its business. The company also mentioned that it is embracing automation and machine learning to run SMART/intelligent operations and to maximize business value in its supply and trading division.

Regional Analysis of Global Automation Market

North America leads the Global Automation Market, followed by the Europe and Asia Pacific market. The region is likely to demonstrate phenomenal accruals throughout the estimated period. Growing uptake of industry automation in the manufacturing of automobile, medical and consumer sector is driving the growth of the regional market. The presence of major vendors of industrial control and factory automation product is also one of the key factors impacting the market growth positively.

Europe, globally accounting for the second largest market for Industrial Robotics, is expected to register a vivacious growth during the assessment period. Well-established automobile industry coupled with the burgeoning manufacturing sector drives the market growth in the region. Germany among other European countries contributes to the regional market growth largely.

The Asia Pacific market is one of the lucrative markets for Automation which accounted for a substantial market share in the global market in 2017. Growing industrialization along with the burgeoning automotive sector in the region is the major driving force behind the region’s hegemony in the global market. Countries such as China, the Republic of Korea, and Japan account for the major contributor to the regional market growth.

