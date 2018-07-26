MBAF Names Ana Del Cerro-Fals Principal In Tax & Accounting Department
MIAMI, FL (July 26, 2018) – Ana del Cerro-Fals, CPA, has been named a Principal in MBAF’s Tax & Accounting department. The announcement was made by Tony Argiz, Chairman and CEO of MBAF.
Del Cerro-Fals has experience providing tax services to many national and international public (SEC) and privately held companies as well as resident and non-resident individuals. Her specialization includes the taxation of financial institutions, as well as foreign investment in the U.S. and U.S. investment abroad. Del Cerro-Fals brings extensive compliance and consulting services to various industries including banks and financial institutions, manufacturing, real estate, wholesale/distribution, hospitality, and sports & entertainment.
“Ana’s 18 years of experience in the public accounting profession as a specialist in tax and consulting services, along with her expertise in U.S. foreign investment has proven to be a valuable asset to our Tax & Accounting practice,” said Argiz. “We are excited to see her continue to grow her career at the firm and congratulate her on this well-deserved achievement.”
Del Cerro-Fals graduated from the University of Miami, where she earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting and a Master of Science in Taxation. She is a member of the University of Miami and Our Lady of Lourdes Academy alumni associations, as well as of the United Way of Miami-Dade Young Leaders program, the American Institute for Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), and the Florida Institute for Certified Public Accountants (FICPA).
