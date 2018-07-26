Smart Contracts Audit by Hacken
The professional team of consultants performs smart contract audit in accordance with the internal methodology. Hacken team analyses the smart contract’s functionality and performs all necessary checks against known vulnerabilities. Basic security audit includes manual codebase audit by Hacken consultants; automated tools security audit; a brief description of smart contract functionality, however, we offer to client three security audit options which are distinguished by the composition and duration.
« Electrical Conduit Pipe Market Poised to Register 3.5% CAGR through 2025 (Previous News)
Related News
Online Travel Market 2018 Receives a Rapid Boost in Economy due to High Emerging Demands by Forecast to 2023
Market Highlights: Most of the online travel market is being driven by the flight andRead More
Hire Dedicated nopCommerce Developers at Cogniter Technologies
Get faster project turnaround with effectively managed project execution from a reliable nopCommerce Development Company,Read More