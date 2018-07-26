You can now find the perfect Music Distribution Services online

|

Being a music lover and composer with not much exposure is kind of difficult. Hence, to assist you on your venture of turning into a musician, Sugo Music Group is here to distribute, sell, and manufacture each sort of music media. Be it digital music, CDs, cassettes or perhaps vinyl, we help you create your music and make it accessible to many others. They help musicians, even starters, to make money from their music. In this age of technology, they are one among the best digital music distribution services that you can make use of. They are dedicated to providing freelance musicians the most effective way to get their music into the globe.

Digital Distribution provided by Sugo Music Group is one of the best mediums to grow your fan base and stay in control of your music. It is one of the easiest ways for musicians to distribute their music and get into the real domain of music. Finding the right music distribution service that can help you through every step to unveil your true potential is complete. The service provided by them is the best digital music distribution. They keep up with the ever-changing entertainment technology and offer Digital Distribution through every possible channel.

Along with music distribution services, they even offer new album compilations, in-store media broadcasters, social media promotions, and much more. You can custom pick all the required services that would not be available with other distributors. They do most of the back work including monetizing, registering and safeguarding your music. They provide full-service Digital Distribution and hence, are one of the top music publishing companies. They offer a leading industry experience and believe in empowering every client with the best tools required. Through Sugo Music Group, you can easily get international sub-license affiliations. Their team will help you sell any type of music right away and boost your confidence. Their clients include some Grammy winners, platinum sellers, and some of the most respected musicians of the industry. They are the only music distribution service providers that offer complete portfolio.

Contact Details:

Business Name /Contact Person: Sugo Music Group / Stevan Pasero

Country/Region: USA (but our target audience/territory is WORLD)

Street Address: 80 Cabrillo Hwy., STE Q429

City: Half Moon Bay

State: CA

Postal Code: 94018

Phone No: 650-281-7069

Email Address: spasero@sugoagency.com

Website: https://www.sugomusic.com/