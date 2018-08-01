ACAD Corp. is now Offering Certificate In Business Acumen From Chartered Management Institute, CMI – UK

|

Giza, Egypt : ACAD Corp. is the epitome for providing a highly interactive and learning environment for individuals and organizations through their training programs. Taking a step further, they are now providing a certificate in business acumen from the Chartered Management Institute.

ACAD Corp. is the leading provider of advanced training programs for business professionals that will help you reach and stay at the leading edge of engineering and technology. With the certification in Business Acumen, the business professionals can improve the financial and leadership skills immensely.

At ACAD Corp, their highly experienced and skilled trainers provide suitable training combined with professional experience that will eventually improve your decision making abilities. In order to achieve success in business, it is necessary for the business professionals to have in-depth knowledge about business acumen for making a strong business strategy. Apart from this, the training of business acumen also enhances the understanding and application of the cross-functional skills of business management. In addition to this, there are several more benefits of the certification offered by ACAD Corp:

Development in making strong business strategy

Better understanding of financial statistics

Unveils several aspects and concepts of marketing

Understanding of supply chain and business operations

Enhances decision-making skills

Business Acumen certification will deepen your knowledge of customer-centricity, strategy, finance, which will help you develop the essential skills required to lead a business and generate sales. Business acumen eventually helps the individuals and business professionals to make effective decisions, acknowledging what is necessary to move forward and create a successful business. ACAD Corp. offers advanced sales and marketing training courses in Dubai to help individuals understand the business statistics better.

If you want to lead and gain excel in the field of business, then without further delay, Call (+2) 37482430 and enroll now!

About the Company:

Arab Consulting And Development Corporation – ACAD Corp. is the leading provider of training programs and consulting services for HR, project management, sales, marketing, leadership, management and more in the MENA region.

Contact Information:

27 Al Ahrar Street,

Giza, Egypt

Phone Number – (+2) 37482430 | (+2) 37620112 | (+2) 37611293

Fax Number – (+2) 37611294 | (+2) 33026570

Company Email ID – acad@acadegypt.com | info@acadegypt.org