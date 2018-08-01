Automotive Telematics Market Expected to Increase at a 8.4 % CAGR through 2018 – 2026

|

Automotive telematics combines telecommunication and informatics to provide various services, such as navigation, safety and security, to vehicles. The main function of telematics is vehicle tracking, trailer tracking, container tracking, car sharing, emergency warning systems for vehicles and others. In this report on automotive telematics, we have categorized the market into five different segments on the basis of vehicle type, technology type, sales channel, end use and region/country.

Factors Influencing the Global and APAC Automotive Telematics Market Growth

Governments in advanced and emerging economies, such as the U.S., U.K., Brazil, Singapore and India, have introduced regulations, policies and initiatives to increase the use of telematics in the automotive industry with a view to improve road safety. These government initiatives are projected to hike the sales of automotive telematics during the forecast period. Furthermore, increased acceptance of advanced technologies and gadgets, such as mobile phones, laptops, smart phones, tablets, telecommunications and various other technological goods in advanced and emerging regions, has been witnessed in the last few years, particularly in the Asian region, which is also projected to ramp up the automotive telematics market by the end of 2026.

Global regulatory mandates (eCall in EU, GLONASS in Russia, SVT in Brazil) require the use of telematics for safety purposes and the installation of basic Telematics Control Units (TCU) in all new cars and commercial vehicles in Europe since 2015 and in other countries since 2016. This is also projected to add to the sales of automotive telematics between 2018 and 2028. The global automotive diagnostics market is expected to grow at a significant rate, supported by the Euro 5/6 (Europe) and environmental protection agency (USA) regulations.

Global and APAC Automotive Telematics Market Segmentation and Forecast

The Global and APAC Automotive Telematics Market is segmented on the basis of vehicle type, by technology type, by sales channels, by end use and region/country. On the basis of vehicle type, the Global and APAC Automotive Telematics Market can be segmented into passenger and commercial. On the basis of technology type, the Global and APAC Automotive Telematics Market can be segmented into embedded, tethered and smart phone. On the basis of sales channels, the global and APAC automotive telematics market can be segmented into OEM and aftermarket. On the basis of end use, Global and APAC automotive telematics market can be segment into infotainment, diagnosis, navigation, safety & security and others. On the basis of country, the APAC Automotive Telematics Market can be segmented into China, Japan, South Korea, India, ASEAN and Oceania. Moreover, on the basis of country, the ASEAN automotive telematics market can be segment into, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and rest of ASEAN.

APAC Automotive Telematics Market Analysis, by Vehicle Type

Passenger segment is expected to be valued at US$ 10,608 Mn and is expected to account for 87.0% value share in the automotive telematics in 2018. By 2026, the passenger segment is anticipated to reach up to US$ 22,118 Mn and account to hold for 85.3% value share.

APAC Automotive Telematics Market Analysis, by Technology Type

By technology type, embedded segment is projected to dominate in the APAC automotive telematics market. The embedded segment is projected to be valued at US$ 9,392 Mn and account for 77.0% value share in 2018. By 2026, this value is estimated to reach US$ 20,800 Mn and account for 80.2% value share.

APAC Automotive Telematics Market Analysis, by Sales Channel

By sales channel, the OEM segment is projected to dominate the APAC automotive telematics market. The OEM segment is projected to be valued at US$ 9,309 Mn and account for 76.3% value share in 2018. By 2026, the OEM segment is projected to be valued at US$ 20,573 Mn and hold 79.4% value share.

APAC Automotive Telematics Market Analysis, by End Use

Safety & security segment is projected to dominate the APAC automotive telematics market throughout the forecast period. This segment is projected to be valued at US$ 3,511 Mn and account for 28.8% value share in 2018. By 2026, the segment is projected to be valued at US$ 7,569 Mn and account for 29.2% value share.

APAC Automotive Telematics Market Analysis, by Country

China is projected to dominate the APAC automotive telematics market owing to increasing government regulations pertaining to safety and security. China is projected to be valued at US$ 5,531 Mn and accounted for 45.3% value share in 2018. By 2020, this value is projected to reach 11,457 Mn while expanding at a CAGR of 9.5%.

Key Players Dominating the Global and APAC Automotive Telematics Market

Some of the market participants identified in the global and APAC automotive telematics market include Trimble Inc., Visteon Corporation, Airbiquity Inc., Aplicom Oy, Scorpion Automotive Ltd, iTriangle Infotech Pvt Ltd., Shenzhen Concox Information & Technology Co., Ltd., Minda Corporation Limited, idem telematics GmbH, Road Track, ACTIA Group, Lavinta Buana Sakti, Microlise Limited, BOX Telematics and Redtail Telematics Corporation.

