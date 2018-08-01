Difference between Huawei E5885Ls-93a and E5770s-320

|

You may know the Huawei Mobile WiFi Pro E5770, as the first generation of Huawei 4G mobile hotspot with Ethernet port and SIM card slot(https://www.4gltemall.com/4g-wireless-router/huawei-4g-lte-wifi-router.html), Huawei E5770 had gained a very good reputation. And now Huawei presented a new upgraded 4G modem Ethernet (https://www.4gltemall.com/blog/five-huawei-mobile-hotspots-with-ethernet-port-to-recommend/) model Huawei E5885, which also has an Ethernet port and SIM card slot. Somebody may ask: What’s the difference between the Huawei E5885 and E5770? What features had been upgraded in E5885? The questions would be answered in this article.

Huawei E5885Ls-93a VS Huawei E5770 Appearance and Interfaces

Huawei E5770 has a 0.96 inch OLED display on the front to show the internet connection status. Below the display, it’s Huawei logo. The power and WPS buttons are on the top edge side. The Ethernet port and USB input & output ports are covered by a cap. A user needs to open the cap to see the interfaces. The back cover can be opened. Open the back cover, the SIM card slot and SD card slot can be found. On the back cover, it indicates 5200mAh battery. The battery is built-in and non-removable. Unlike other Huawei Mobile WiFi, we can’t find the connectors for external antennas.

Following the design of Huawei E5770(https://www.4gltemall.com/huawei-e5770-lte-mobile-wifi-hotspot.html), the Huawei E5885 also has a small display on the front to show the connection status. The power button, WPS button, USB ports and Ethernet port are all in the same position like E5770. The difference is that the Huawei E5885 is thicker than the E5770, perhaps because it’s configured with a large battery of 6400mAh, which is shown on the back cover. The Huawei E5770 has black and white colors available while the new Huawei E5885 has the pink & black and black & gold colors.

📷

Huawei E5770 VS Huawei E5885 Specs

From the appearance, we can see the two MiFi routers 4G are very similar in design. The thickness and colors are different. Then let’s have a look at the comparison of Huawei E5770 specs and Huawei E5885 specs. Since Huawei E5770 has only one variant model E5770S-320 and Huawei E5885 has only one variant model E5885Ls-93a(https://www.4gltemall.com/huawei-mobile-wifi-pro-2.html). We will compare the Huawei E5770s-320 and E5885Ls-93a:

Model：Huawei E5885Ls-93a

Product type：LTE Mobile Hotspot with Ethernet port

Category：LTE Cat.6

Chipset：Hisilicon LTE Cat6 chipset

Data rates：DL 300Mbps/UL 50Mbps

Supported 4G LTE frequency bands

* FDD-LTE Band 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/19/20/28

* TDD-LTE: Band 38/40/41/42

WLAN：802.11a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band 2.4GHz & 5GHz

Max support users：32 users

MIMO：2 X 2 MIMO

Connector for external antenna：No connector

Buy Antenna：N/A

App management：Huawei Hilink APP 3.0

SIM type：Micro SIM

Battery：Non-removable, 6400mAh

Dimensions：112.00 x 69.20 x 23.00mm

Ethernet Port：On port for WAN/LAN port(RJ-45)

Datasheet download：Huawei E5885 Datasheet

User Manual：Huawei E5885 Manual

Other features：Power bank, CA, NFC

Firmware download：Huawei E5885 Firmware

Drivers：Huawei E5885 driver

Reviews：Huawei E5885Ls-93a Review(https://www.4gltemall.com/blog/huawei-mobile-wifi-pro-2-e5885-review/)

Price：279.00USD

——————————————–

Model：Huawei E5770s-320

Product type：LTE Mobile Hotspot with Ethernet port

Category：LTE Cat.4

Chipset：Hisilicon LTE Cat4 chipset

Data rates：DL 150Mbps/UL 50Mbps

Supported 4G LTE frequency bands：* LTE Band 1/3/5/7/8/20/38

WLAN：802.11 b/g/n, Single-band 2.4GHz

Max support users：11 users

MIMO：N/A

Connector for external antenna：No connector

Buy Antenna：N/A

App management：Huawei Hilink APP

SIM type：Standard 6-Pin SIM

Battery：Non-removable, 5200mAh

Dimensions：106.0 × 68.4 × 22.5 mm

Ethernet Port：On port for WAN/LAN port(RJ-45)

Datasheet download： Huawei E5770s-320 Datasheet

User Manual： Huawei E5770 Manual

Other features：Power bank

Firmware download：Huawei E5770 Firmware

Drivers：Huawei E5770 Driver

Review： Huawei E5770s-320 Review(https://www.4gltemall.com/blog/huawei-e5770-mobile-wifi-pro-review/)

Price： 229.00USD

Summary

From the specs table above, we can see the Huawei E5885Ls-93a is more advanced than Huawei E5770s-320. With upgraded Hisilicon LTE Cat.6 chipset, Huawei E5885 could achieve download speed up to 300mbps, which is double faster than that of E5770. With the similar design, the Huawei E5885 seems more fashion than Huawei E5770. And with the large battery of 6400mAh, Huawei E5885 would provide longer working time and make the power bank function stronger than E5770. Huawei E5885Ls-93 could support more LTE frequency bands which are widely available in Americans, Asia, Europe, and Australia, which makes it supports more network providers worldwide. Then it’s no doubt that the Huawei E5885Ls-93a is better than Huawei E5770. With reasonable higher price than that of E5770, we highly recommend the Huawei E5885 Mobile WiFi Pro 2 for your global travel.

📷

Sourcing from https://www.4gltemall.com/blog/huawei-e5885-vs-huawei-e5770/