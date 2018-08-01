Engage in Learning becomes a Learning Now TV Channel Partner
Engage in Learning, the provider of a complete solution to meet every e-learning need, has joined a growing band of key organisations in the learning and development (L&D) sector by becoming a channel partner of Learning Now TV.
Learning Now TV is a live-streamed internet TV channel which broadcasts inspirational interviews, discussions, along with practical advice and guidance on real-world issues to keep L&D professionals up-to-date in the world of corporate learning and performance. The channel’s programme attracted over 60,000 views in 2017 – with most from the UK, USA, Europe and Australia.
Headed by Colin Steed – the former Chief Executive of the Learning & Performance Institute and the founder of The Learning Awards – Learning Now TV’s key presenters include the international speaker and e-learning guru, Nigel Paine, along with Kim Edwards, an L&D manager at Getty Images. The station’s programmes are produced by, and feature, some of the L&D world’s leading authorities who have many years’ experience of reporting the real-world issues for today’s learning and performance professionals.
In becoming a channel partner, Engage in Learning has joined FT | IE Business School Corporate Learning Alliance; GoodPractice; Looop; Happy Serious Learning; the Learning & Performance Institute; Elephants don’t forget, and Learning News, the learning sector’s newswire.
Chris Horseman, Engage in Learning’s Managing Director, commented, “With more people searching for learning online, it’s important for L&D professionals to have access to the sort of career-enhancing insights, tips and techniques that Learning Now TV offers.
“As we, as an e-learning producer embrace and supply our customers with a range of learning approaches, including microlearning materials, we feel that it’s important to encourage a similar approach for L&D professionals. What better way of disseminating this information could there be – in this digital age – than via relevant, informative and insightful programmes broadcast via the internet?”
The head of Learning Now TV, Colin Steed, said, “I’m delighted to welcome Engage in Learning as a channel partner and I’m sure that we can help promote their first-class personalised e-learning programmes to a worldwide L&D audience.
“Our Channel Partners are vital in enabling us to provide Learning Now TV’s live and on-demand content as a free subscription for all learning and performance professionals.”
Related News
9th International Conference on Ageing Research and Geriatric Medicine
This upcoming conference majorly focuses on senescence, aging demographics, and social theories of Gerontology, Biogerontology,Read More
We Offer All Natural Chocolate Chip Cookies
Chocolate chip cookies are America’s cookies and we despise any chocolate chip cookie that doesRead More