Mobile Application Development Cost Comparison: Native Vs Hybrid

|

Mobile application development cost depends on app features, functionality, platform and technology used, development time & expertise involved. With budget constraints, choosing the appropriate mobile application development cost is crucial for organizations. It is usually seen that many technology leaders get confused while choosing between native and hybrid app platforms. Understanding exact app requirements helps overcome this challenge.

Now you must be wondering which app is more cost-effective- native or hybrid? To gain more clarity, we noted some important points which can help you choose the most appropriate platform for your business.

Here’s a list of top 4 factors that will help solve the debate on mobile application development cost..

1.Expertise: Android apps are built using Java whereas iOs app are built using Swift or Objective- C . For developing a hybrid app, diverse programming expertises are required. Experienced skill set and diverse technological frameworks affect the mobile application development cost.

2.User Base : As a hybrid app is developed for two platforms, you get access to both the user markets simultaneously. With Native apps you get access to a single user base at a time. Higher market exposure in less time is often seen as an advantage of hybrid apps. If you want to develop a simple app with less functionality in budgetary limitation, hybrid app is a good choice.

3.Security: Native Apps tend to be more secure than Hybrid Apps. If your app requires a large number of security features, then developing a Native app is the best choice for your business. If you prefer to go for a Hybrid App, make sure all the necessary security features are implemented in the hybrid app environment.

4.Debugging: Native app development provides better tools to debug, it is very easy to detect and fix bugs using these testing tools. So time taken to debug a native app is shorter. Resolving issues in native environment requires few minutes, while to fix a problem in the hybrid environment, you may require hours. The time required for debugging may affect the mobile application development cost.

In short, developing a Hybrid App is a better choice when :-

-You have a limited budget

-You need faster time to market

-You want to develop a simple app with fewer functionalities

Developing a Native App is a better choice when:-

-User experience is your prime focus

-You have sufficient budget

-You want to include complex technology stacks and multiple integrations

With a legacy of 18+ years, Suma Soft has been providing native, hybrid and cross-platform apps to suit the needs of clients from various business streams. We have expertise in diverse technology stacks such as Java, PHP, Python, ROR, and others. Get a Free quote for our Mobile application development cost today!>https://bit.ly/2J4h3ga

Contact Us:

Call : +1 281 764 1825

Name: Rick Cooper

Email : info@sumasoft.com

website: www.sumasoft.com