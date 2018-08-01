Variable Data Printing Labels Market Competitive landscape By 2022

|

Global Variable Data Printing Labels Market Information Report by Type (Release Liner, and Linerless Labels), by Composition (Facestock, and Topcoat), by Application (Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care, Consumer Goods, and others) and Region – Global Forecast To 2022

Market Scenario:

Variable data printing is a form of digital printing where elements such as text, graphics and images are changed from one printed piece to another by using information from an external database. Variable data printing labels allows personalizing the printing requirements according to a specific set of data. The growth of the market is expected to be driven by the ability of variable data printing labels to generate customized product information and serialized number printing at low cost and in less time. The variable data printing label is gaining importance with the rapid increase in the use of printing barcodes in various industry verticals such as pharmaceutical, consumer goods, and food & beverage. With the increase in the concept of barcode scanning for generation of invoices and the increase in demand for huge volume inventory tracking, the variable data printing labels market is growing significantly. The growth of packaging industry is also contributing significantly to the growth of the market.

Global variable data printing labels market is expected to grow at around 14% CAGR during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis of Variable Data Printing Labels Market:

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow the highest in the forecast period due to the presence of developing nations such as China and India, increase in the health & safety concerns among people, and the rapid increase in demand for consumer goods and lifestyle products. China is a leading manufacturer and supplier of printing materials and equipment. Thus, the region showcases huge growth opportunities for the variable data printing labels market.

Key Players:

The key players of Variable Data Printing Labels Market are HP Inc. (U.S.), WS Packaging Group, Inc. (U.S.), Canon Inc. (Japan), Cenveo, Inc. (U.S.), 3M Company (U.S.), Quad/Graphics Inc. (U.S.), Xerox Corporation (U.S.), Avery Dennison Corporation (U.S.), R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (U.S.), Mondi Plc. (South Africa), and others.



Intended Audience:

Variable data Printing labels manufacturers

Distributer & Supplier companies

End Users

consultants and Investment bankers

Government as well as Independent Regulatory Authorities

Global Variable Data Printing Labels Market – Segments

Global Variable Data Printing Labels Market is segmented in to 4 Key dynamics for an easy grasp and enhanced understanding.

Segmentation By Type : Comprises – Release Liner, and Linerless Labels

Segmentation By Composition : Comprises – Facestock, and Topcoat

Segmentation By Application : Comprises – Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care, Consumer Goods, and others

Segmentation By Regions : Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World

The report for Variable Data Printing Labels Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

