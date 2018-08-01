Zenoti Joins Stripe Partner Program to Take More Salons and Spas Mobile

|

Zenoti, an all-in-one cloud-based software solution for salons and spas, today announced that it has joined the new Stripe Partner Program as a Verified Partner. With only 3 percent of GDP online, the goal of the program is to increase internet commerce by helping companies start, run, and scale their businesses.

Stripe is a technology company that builds economic infrastructure for the internet. Millions of businesses of every size use Stripe today to accept online payments and run complex global operations. More than half of Stripe users double their monthly payments volume after two years.

Zenoti provides industry-leading customer experiences for salon and spa guests, with products designed to take every aspect of the guest experience mobile. The company’s latest innovation, Zenoti Go, brings frictionless mobile check-ins and checkouts to the salon and spa industry. Guests can check in, make their payments, add a tip and purchase retail products all from their smartphones.

Stripe provides the payments platform Zenoti needs to offer a range of mobile checkout solutions — whether using a smart phone, iPad or tablet-based kiosk — to its growing network of salons and spas.

“We’re thrilled to be one of the first to join Stripe’s Partner Program,” said Sudheer Koneru, CEO at Zenoti. “Our mutual customers benefit from the combination of Zenoti’s mobile-first customer experiences with Stripe’s seamless payments platform. We’re excited to support the program’s long-term mission of bringing more commerce online, and we look forward to continuing to leverage Stripe to power innovative experiences for salon and spa guests.”

Stripe Verified Partners undertake a rigorous security and verification process, so that users can be confident in the quality of the partner’s integration with Stripe, as well as more easily find new partners. Verified Partners receive enhanced benefits, including access to millions of Stripe users through a listing on the “Works with Stripe” gallery, exclusive invites to product betas, dedicated partner support and more.

“Partners have integrated with Stripe for years—more than half of our fastest-growing users take advantage of one or more Stripe extensions,” said Claire Hughes Johnson, Stripe COO. “But as Stripe is increasingly getting pulled up-market, our users have asked for an easier way to discover new partners and new applications. That’s why we’re excited Zenoti is joining forces with us today to provide a better overall experience for the millions of businesses scaling on Stripe.”

ABOUT STRIPE

Stripe is a technology company that builds economic infrastructure for the internet. Businesses of every size—from new startups to public companies like Salesforce and Facebook—use the company’s software to accept online payments and run technically sophisticated financial operations in more than 100 countries. Stripe helps new companies get started and grow their revenues, and established businesses accelerate into new markets and launch new business models. Over the long term, Stripe aims to increase the GDP of the internet.

ABOUT ZENOTI

Zenoti provides an all-in-one, cloud-based software solution for the spa, salon and med spa industry. The Zenoti platform is engineered for reliability and scale, harnessing the power of enterprise-level technology for businesses of all sizes.

Zenoti powers thousands of spas and salons in more than 50 countries. Zenoti allows users to seamlessly manage every aspect of the business in a comprehensive mobile solution: online appointment bookings, POS, CRM, employee management, inventory management, built-in marketing programs and more. Zenoti helps clients streamline their systems and reduce costs, while simultaneously improving customer retention and spending.

To lean more about Zenoti, visit https://www.zenoti.com/.