Apremilast price

| August 2, 2018

Apremilast cost

Aprezo (otezla) an inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 (PDE4), is indicated for the treatment of active psoriatic arthritis and severe plaque psoriasis from Glenmark. BonHoa Pharmacy is one of the biggest distributor of Glenmark and the biggest online pharmacy in India. We sell psoriatic arthritis drugs to people more than 150 countries all over the world.

