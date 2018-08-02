Author Nasira Jamal Reissues Amazon Bestselling Book ‘Life Reset: 8 Strategies to Create Personal and Professional Abundance’

|

Nasira Jamal, a bestselling author and a life coach, is issuing a new version of her previous book, Heal Yourself from the Inside Out, with a new title, Life Reset: 8 Strategies to Create Personal and Professional Abundance.

Nasira Jamal is a life coach who focuses on increasing company profits as well as offering advice in personal development. She teaches clients about the Law of Attraction and the principles of Inspired Action to achieve these ends. She focuses on reconnecting people to their sense of passion and purpose and helping them to create a vision that inspires them into massive action to realize a life of true abundance and joy! In addition, Jamal offers creative counseling and empowerment coaching to help clients change their attitude and approach to life and to build positive thoughts that lead to overall physical and emotional well-being.

According to Jamal, “Life Reset presents easy and effective strategies that will help you live your life with intention. You will learn to connect to the power within and experience abundance in all areas of your personal and professional life.”

By renaming and relaunching her book, Jamal focuses her energy and passion on helping clients completely restart their lives for the most positive results.

About Nasira Jamal

