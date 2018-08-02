Main Menu

Climate Change 2018

| August 2, 2018

EuroSciCon is happy to announce its next conference “Climate Change 2018” which is to be held on December 3-4, 2018 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. The event highlights the theme, ‘Mitigating the adverse effects of climate change and global warming’. Researchers, Environmentalists, social activists, academicians, students and industrialists all are invited to the conference to share their knowledge and experience to the participants.

