Dia Mirza Dazzles on the Runway at The Wedding Show 2018

|

31th July 2018, Ludhiana: With a long ongoing experience of delivering super successful fashion shows for over two decades, well-known show choreographer and fashion director Jeet Brar presented the first edition of The Wedding Show 2018, complete with the ever youthful Bollywood starlet Dia Mirza as the showstopper.

In a glitzy evening at Radison Blu Ludhina this weekend, 24 Supermodels and top models from across the country set the ramp on fire in sizzling outfits from top designers across India. Representing the city were famous fashion designers Sonu Gandhi, Roop Kala and Rahul Kapoor who also showcased their latest designs.

Ensembles for the forthcoming wedding season for various functions like Sangeet, Mehendi, cocktail etc. were part of the fanfare of the evening. Designs ranged from flowing sequenced lenhgas, to authentically traditional dresses, from heavily worked on jacquard shararas to an all new Indo-Western range of fresh designs which were showcased, draped and sashayed down the ramp for the audience, for the first time ever.

After such a successful event, to acknowledge the positive response, show director Jeet Brar said “I am thankful to the organizers Miss kamini Sharma and Mr Rahul Bhatia, my crew, the audience, and the models for making it such a memorable experience for everyone involved. It was a great pleasure to share the ramp with Bollywood diva Dia Mirza, She was absolutely phenomenal as always.”

The two day extravaganza left the audiences wanting for more as the excitement in the air generated from the endless display of fashion definitely left a lasting impact, for this wedding season and some more!