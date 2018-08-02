Digital Video Content Market 2018-2022 : Size, Growth, Industry Share, Forecast And Analysis Report
Digital video content mainly serves entertainment purposes for its users worldwide. It also helps the marketers in building better relationships, educates and converts buyers, ensures customer satisfaction. From creative campaign videos that address pain points to customer testimonials and personalized product demos, video content plays a vital role in all stages of the marketing and sales funnel.
Analysts forecast the global digital video content market to grow at a CAGR of 12.38% during the period 2018-2022.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global digital video content market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the subscription fees, streaming, and downloads of digital video content.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
- Americas
- APAC
- EMEA
Global Digital Video Content Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
- Alphabet
- Amazon
- AT&T
- Comcast
- Hulu
- Netflix
Market driver
- Renewal of shows across online streaming channels
Market challenge
- Privacy and security concerns
Market trend
- Proliferation of mobile applications
Key questions answered in this report
- What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
- What are the key market trends?
- What is driving this market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
