Oxbow SA: Your Experienced Office Solutions Partner

Oxbow SA is a Cape Town based company which specialises in the sales and service of Xerox office automation machines. They also offer effective telecommunications, CCTV, and Eco Energy solutions at an affordable rental price. The Oxbow SA team is quite enthusiastic and passionate about providing efficient and cost-effective services to their clients.

The company started its journey in 2003 with a team of 140 professionals and with an objective to be a dynamic and passionate company who will be able to provide an exceptional and innovative service to their clients. They offer the best quality in products and an exceptional customer-care service. Some of the products offered by Oxbow SA are discussed below:

Xerox Automation Service: Their Xerox automation service includes black and white copiers/printers, Xerox colour copiers, production printers both in colour and black and white.

Xerox Technical Service: At Oxbow SA, you can get a wide range of Xerox machines to meet your requirements. Here, you can get small office to commercial printers with professional support. Moreover, the Xerox consultants at Oxbow SA, are highly experienced and they are capable of providing you with a proper consultation that will help you in understanding the total cost of your document flow. Their Xerox installation will provide you the option of a Managed Print Service. They also provide you with additional services like monthly meter readings, month-end reports and many others.

Managed Print Services: The unique software can be customised to fulfil the needs of their clients! You can save on business costs by taking control of your business. They also offer you automated meter readings running with your calendar month. By the effective use of a device consolidation technique, they help you to reduce energy and overall, reduce business costs.

Eco Energy Solutions: The company firmly believes in recycling and renewable energy. The Eco-Energy division of Oxbow SA is Eskom certified and they are able to deliver a professional analysis of how much electricity you spend daily. They help you by providing alternative ways to reduce energy waste, if there is any. Their off balance sheet rental option gives you the opportunity of installing new energy to reduce the total energy costs. They provide a reliable service with a guarantee of 60 percent reduction of your current electricity bills.

Oxbow SA office Supplies: At Oxbow you will get all the important office supplies like the full range of paper, either coated or uncoated, toner cartridges with popular brands like Canon, HP, Samsung and many others.

Oxbow SA Telecommunications: Oxbow SA offers highly efficient and customised telecommunication services like PABX, Laser Cost Routing, VOIP and Closed User Group solutions etc. to meet the client’s need.

For more information, please visit: http://www.oxbowsa.co.za/

Contact:

1st and 2nd Floor, Millvale House

Milnerton, 7441, Cape Town, South Africa

Tel: +27 (0)21 835 1400