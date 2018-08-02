Propyl Lactate Market Analysis of Sales, Revenue, Share and Growth Rate 2017-2022

|

Global Propyl Lactate Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming years as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. Propyl lactate is termed as a propyl ester of natural lactic acid that is formed by fermentation from sugar. It is also known as Propanoic acid, 2-hydroxy-, propyl ester; N-propyl lactate, propyl 2-hydroxypropanoate. Its molecular formula is C6H12O3 and molecular weight is 132.159 g/mol. It is colorless and clear liquid with a mild odor and low volatility. At room temperature, it is soluble in water as well as organic solvents. It is exclusively used as a flavoring agent and food additive. The 2D chemical structure of Propyl lactate is known as a skeletal formula. On the other hand, the 3D chemical structure is known as a ball-and-stick model.

Propyl Lactate Market is segmented based on product types, applications, and region. Product types such as L-Type Propyl Lactate and D-Type Propyl Lactate classify Propyl Lactate Industry. Applications into Electronics, Paints & Inks, Agrochemicals, and others classify this Market. Propyl Lactate Market is segmented geographically into Americas (North America, Latin America), Europe (Eastern Europe, Western Europe), Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa.

Globally, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest market share of Propyl Lactate Market and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come. The reason being, the presence of key manufacturers in the region. The developing regions like China and India are the major consumers of Propyl Lactate Industry in this region, as rising demand from electronics, agrochemicals sectors.

The key players of Propyl Lactate Market are PianguanShenxia, Galactic, Yibang Industry & Commerce, and Huade Biological Engineering. These players are concentrating on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amongst fierce competition. As such, mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures are the need of the hour.

