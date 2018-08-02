Reel Mowers Market 2022- by Opportunities, Analysis and Applications

|

Reel Mowers Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming years as the scope, product types and its applications are increasing across the globe. Reel Mowers, also termed as cylinder mowers (self-powered cylinder lawn mower), have a horizontally rotating cylindrical reel composed of helical blades, in which the blades spin vertically (north to south) and use a scissoring action to cut the blades of grass.

A reel mower has 3-7 blades, dependent on the model type of reel mower. Reel Mowers Market is categorized based on product type, applications, and geography. Reel Mowers Industry is categorized based on product types such as Under 12 in, 12-16 in, 16-21 in, 21-27 in, Above 27 in. Reel Mowers Market is categorized based on application into Commercial, Residential, Public.

Reel Mowers Market is categorized based on geography into Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand), Japan, Middle East and Africa (GCC countries, S. Africa, Rest Of MEA), North America (U.S., Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America), Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, England, Spain, Rest of Western Europe), and Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia, Rest of Eastern Europe).

North America has been at the forefront with regards to Reel Mowers Market and will continue to rule the roost in the years to come. Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the market include BLACK+DECKER Inc, Deere & Company, Craftsnman, Global Garden Products, GreenWorks Husqvarna, MTD Products, Honda, Briggs & Stratton, STIHL, Snow Joe, LLC., Emak, Toro. The key players are focusing on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition. As such, mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures are the need of the hour.

