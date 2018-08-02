Sapphire Wafer Market 2022 Research Report Growth Rate by Trending Factors and Key Regions

|

Sapphire Wafer Market is expected to display incessant growth in forthcoming periods. With intense competition between niche players in the sapphire wafer market, the market appears to be highly fragmented and this competition is most likely to prolong over the forecast period. The market for sapphire substrates is expected to witness immense growth in forecast period because of a growing market for substrates and this growth is being augmented by LED lights and screens.

The major market drivers are:-

Asia pacific is on the verge of growth in sapphire wafer market with a confluence of players and right mix of raw materials and equipment suppliers together with cheap cost of labor that has fired markets accelerating market growth. North America is experiencing growth in markets on account of application of semiconductors in Radio frequency Integrated Circuits (RFIC) and laser diodes thus giving into growth of industry.

Top Key Manufacturers of Sapphire Wafer market are :-

Crystal Applied Technology Inc.

Crystalwise Technology Inc.

DK Aztec Co. Ltd.

Gavish

Guangdong Saifei Sapphire Technology Co., Ltd.

Guizhou Haotian Optoelectronics Technology Co. Ltd.

Other

Sapphire Wafer Market by Product Type:

A-Plane Sapphire Wafer

C-Plane Sapphire Wafer

Other

Sapphire Wafer Market by Applications:

LED

Mobile Phones

Other

Geographical Analysis of Sapphire Wafer Market:-

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Lately, silicon-on-substrate technology has added momentum to sapphire wafer by its enhanced insulating properties that reinforce the SOS technology, thus reverberating growth in sapphire wafer industry. A distinct advantage is the imminent use of LED’s in various industries that is fueling growth of sapphire wafer market. With a growth in electronics industry, the sapphire wafer market is exhibiting abundant signs of growth fostered by low price of sapphire and excellent properties.

Overestimating demand of sapphire ingots given its very high properties had markets slightly inundated with manufacturers overstepping growth due to which the sapphire wafer market may be slightly hampered. Furthermore signifying entry of GaN-on-Si based LED in the market, sapphire wafer industry is expected to be hampered during forecast period. Though LED’s have etched a strong market in sapphire wafers substrates, the markets are becoming stronger with home buttons of smart phones, Apple watches, lens covers and digital cameras strongly expressing market growth.

Segmentation of sapphire wafer market by diameter includes 2 inches, 4 inches, 6 incches and others. Segmentation of sapphire wafer industry by technologies includes KY, CZ, HEM and EFG. Segmentation of the market by substrate wafer includes SI-on-Sapphire, SiC-on-Sapphire, GaN-on-Sapphire and others. Segmentation of sapphire market by applications includes light emitting diode (LED), Radio Frequency Integrated Circuits (RFIC), Laser Diodes , Silcicon on sapphire (SoS) IC’s and others.

Major Table Of Contents:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Analysis Sapphire Wafer Market Analysis By Regulatory Sapphire Wafer Market Analysis By Service Type Sapphire Wafer Market Analysis By Equipment Type Sapphire Wafer Market Analysis By Service Contract Sapphire Wafer Market Analysis By Service Provider Sapphire Wafer Market Analysis By End-User Sapphire Wafer Market Analysis By Geography Competitive Landscape Of The Sapphire Wafer Companies Company Profiles Of The Sapphire Wafer Industry

