52nd International Conference on Nursing and Healthcare

| August 3, 2018

The extent of Nursing and Healthcare envelops Women Health Nursing, Types of Nursing, Travel Nurse, Tele Medicine & e-health Surgical , Nursing Psychiatric and Mental Health Nursing, Paediatric Nursing, Occupational Health Nursing, Nursing Practice and Research. Nursing and healthcare has a tremendous influence on current and future professional nursing practice, thus rendering it an essential component of the educational process.

