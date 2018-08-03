Adaptive US and One Works Group Announce a Strategic Partnership for IIBA Training Workshops

|

Adaptive US and One Works Group is proud to announce a strategic partnership for IIBA training workshops.

This newly formed partnership between the two companies is designed to help facilitate IIBA training workshops and to help further spread the global presence of Adaptive. In addition to helping demystify IIBA exam prep, the workshops will offer information about the certification path.

Currently, the offerings provided by Adaptive US for IIBA training include ECBA+ training, IIBA Agile Analyst certification training, ECBA certification training, CCBA certification training and CBAP certification training.

To date, One Works has partnered with a large number of top training companies throughout US to provide them with contract salesperson, consultants, project staff, instructional designers, lecturers and contact trainers.

One Works Group has a well-established learning & development and training department. On the other hand, Adaptive US has world class BA trainers. Partnership between One Works Group and Adaptive US will help in the advancement of each other’s goals. This partnership will provide more opportunities for the company to continue growing, as well as be beneficial to individuals wanting to pursue Business Analysis as a career path and bringing the best to them.

More information about the recently formed partnership between Adaptive US and One Works Group can be found by visiting the company’s website or by calling 1-877-872-2860.

About Adaptive US: Adaptive’s mission is to help business analysts improve their knowledge and advance in their professional career. Adaptive US and One Works Group will work together in a framework keeping this mission in mind.