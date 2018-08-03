Citizen Chronograph Quartz AN3620-51E Men’s Watch: Simple, Sophisticated, Precision performance

|

Any high-quality, substantial quartz-watch alike, the Citizen Chronograph Quartz AN3620-51E Men’s Watch provides a relentless service and earns a few extra points on the accuracy ground. It requires very less maintenance and has a pretty long battery-life. One service every time the battery is replaced readies it for another few years of reliable timekeeping.

The Citizen Chronograph Quartz AN3620-51E Men’s Watch uses very little power for running the chronograph. It counts lapsed time accurately, without needing to worry about the battery. It goes with a wide range of styles; from rugged to formal. With casual clothes, it shines the best! It is a beautiful watch, with an in-depth beauty that starts revealing with you getting familiar to it. Its design aesthetic is sharp, with hints of classic and traditional influences amidst its textural details.

A fairly basic model, the Citizen Chronograph Quartz AN3620-51E Men’s Watch has a simple dial layout with three distinct sections showing regular seconds, 24-hour timekeeping and the chronograph minutes. Its automobile-influences show, strong enough to create a blip on the radar!

Citizen by itself is popular for creating inexpensive watches built robust. They are meant for the urban citizens of the world. A true engineering spirit is seen within the company that makes 200 million watches a year and is led by engineers. Its rich engineering heritage brings their very high-precision, highly functional movements, exotic materials and advanced protective features through proprietary, interesting technologies that are fused with beauty. A certain kind of perfection attained as the consequence of following correctly and constantly all their inspirations. Its purpose of existence; therefore, is justified!

Citizen’s comprehensive manufacturing process includes making of individual components that find way into a watch’s final assembly. The thermo-compensated Miyota Caliber OS10 quartz movement the Citizen Chronograph Quartz AN3620-51E Men’s Watch gets is built fully by Mens Citizen Watches, from ground up. It doesn’t go beyond +20 seconds on either side. The chronograph has been intricately crafted; it’s accurate to the point! It counts up to 59 minutes with one-second increments. It is safe till 300 feet under water and its large, easy-to-read dial gives a clean view even in murky waters. The Citizen Chronograph Quartz AN3620-51E Men’s Watch is built in surgical grade stainless steel with a strong mineral crystal covering the matt black dial. It can handle very well the stress of rough sports and recreational adventures and activities.

Bottom line: The Citizen Promaster Chronograph World Time Men’s Watch gets all the love for all the right reasons. It’s something that you end up with much appreciation for everything it offers. It gives you very near-absolute kind of accuracy that’s affordable and has the right weight. When you get into quartz, this is an option that brings you some tasty, cool technology.