Honor 9N in association with Sangeetha Mobiles, goes offline from 2nd August 2018

Bangalore, 3rd August 2018: Honor, Huawei’s e-brand for digital natives, announced that its recently launched smartphones Honor 9N 4+128 GB version in association with Sangeetha Mobiles, will now be available in the offline market at a price of INR 17,999. The offline pricing is exactly same as the online pricing. Award winning actress, Shraddha Srinath attended the event in presence of P Sanjeev, Vice-President, Sales, Huawei Consumer Business Group and Hitesh Sharma, Director LFR Business, Huawei Consumer Business Group and Mr. Subhash Chandra L, Managing Director, Sangeetha Mobiles.

Starting at Rs 17,999, the Honor 9N will be available in two unique color variants namely Sapphire Blue and Midnight Black. Early buyers will also get a chance to win exciting gifts.

Honor 9N has set a benchmark when it comes to rich smartphone experience, Full HD Notch display and stunning design at a very pocket-friendly price point. We are excited to announce that consumers will now be able to get their hands on our stylish smartphone and have the pleasure of owning one of the best budget smartphones. Honor 9N will be available at Sangeetha Mobiles stores from 2nd Aug onwards “said P Sanjeev, Vice-President, Sales, Huawei Consumer Business Group.

L Subhash Chandra, MD- Sangeetha Mobiles said, “Sangeetha Mobiles works on the principle that creating customer delight and gaining customer loyalty is paramount. This is the reason why Sangeetha is the most popular brand in the mobile retail segment till date and this launching of Honor 9N is another step towards building a robust bond with our customers.”

The phone was launched at Sangeetha’s upcoming Pink Store at Gandhi Bazaar. Pink Store is India’s first all-women managed mobile retail store. The Pink Store is part of the CSR initiative towards woman empowerment from Sangeetha. This innovative concept was launched on 30th June 2018 at Karnataka Women Achievers’ Awards event.

This offline association comes as a part of the brand’s expansion strategy in India. Honor has always been focused on giving its consumers a world class experience though its services. And this association is a step in that direction. Through this chain association, Honor aims to strengthen its foothold in the country where it enjoys a good following for its devices.

About Honor 9N: This phone is equipped with narrow Notch Display design with 14.84cm, 2280×1080 FHD+ resolution with 19:9 aspect ratio and 79% screen to body ratio for more screen space with minimum bezel experience. Crafted with perfection, the phone is built with 12 Layer of premium glass rear design which allows it to have a smooth, mirror like finish, thus, giving it a very glossy and premium look. The primary camera is equipped with leading industry hardware and optimized software to capture clear and good photographs. Users can take pictures just like a professional with Honor 9N’s fast focusing technology (PDAF) and the ‘Bokeh Effect’. The 16MP front selfie camera with 4 in 1 light fusion technology allows users to click those perfect selfies in any given light conditions, thus bringing Honor’s claim of Beauty All Around to life.

About Honor:

Honor is a leading smartphone e-brand under the Huawei Group. In line with its slogan, “For the Brave”, the brand was created to meet the needs of digital natives through internet-optimized products that offer superior user experiences, inspire action, foster creativity and empower the young to achieve their dreams. In doing this, Honor has set itself apart by showcasing its own bravery to do things differently and to take the steps needed to usher in the latest technologies and innovations for its customers. Honor led the online smartphone market with a global shipment value of 2.5 billion USD to become the number 1 online smartphone brand, as per International Data Corporation (IDC) in Q1 2017. Huawei’s Consumer Business Group, comprising of its dual brands Huawei and Honor, shipped 139 million smartphones globally in 2016 and reported an increase of 44% in its annual revenue.

About Sangeetha Mobiles:

Sangeetha Mobiles Pvt Ltd. is one of the leading multi-brand retailers of mobile handsets in India. Over the years, Sangeetha Mobiles has carved a niche for itself, with a distinguished reputation for providing quality products and innovative retail solutions. From a modest beginning in 1974, when it was established by LP Narayana Reddy and friends as a single shop selling gramophones, the brand has evolved constantly. It was the first to retail televisions in the 1980s, pagers in the 1990s and mobile phones in the 2000s.

Sangeetha Mobiles has 500 stores across 9 states and employs more than 3000 people. All the stores are in high footfall areas which attracts customers not just during weekends but witnesses regular inflow of walk-in all week long.