Learn How To Win The Game With SAP S/4HANA Cloud Application

August 2018: Come get a glimpse into the future of the Accounting Industry. Learn how to perform well in high-powered environments and manage the after-effects of change.

08 August 2018, 2 PM to 3 PM ET.

To keep up in this dynamic digital age, accounting businesses are embracing change by adopting state-of-the-art technology, enabling people to be more effective. So, for your firm, standing out has never been more vital.

Help is at hand! Join us for an information-packed webinar on SAP S/4HANA Cloud and learn how to efficiently keep things simple in the digital economy and witness increased simplicity, productivity, and flexibility.

In this SAP S/4HANA Cloud Demo, you will:

• Get insights about the latest market trends that are shaping the business reality of today’s Accounting firms.

• Gauge the impact of digitalization on Accounting.

• Sit through an introduction to SAP S/4HANA Cloud, the next-generation “intelligent” ERP.

• Experience how intelligent technologies can boost productivity by making data and insights actionable.

• Listen to successful customer stories

• Have a chance to have all your questions answered.