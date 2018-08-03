Pizza Giant Dominos Officially Opened Its Branch in Bausher and Azaibah, Oman

|

Muscat (webnewswire) August 2, 2018 – Domino’s Pizza, the recognized world leader in pizza delivery, dispensing more than 2 million pizzas a day, worldwide. Operating in more than 85 countries around the world with more than 15,000 stores. Separately in Oman, Domino’s has 2 new additions in the main city, Bausher & Azaibah upholding a wide satisfying menu bringing the total count to 20 stores in the Sultanate!

Yousef Sulaiman, The Country Manager of Domino’s Oman said, “The residents of Oman love a fresh oven baked pizza made from scratch with fresh ingredients, which we have been witnessing with the expansion of our customer base. Customers have grown out of the frozen dough trend, they appreciate the quality, freshness and value which Domino’s delivers. Bausher and Azaibah being in the heart of the capital, were an ideal fit to grow our operations, delivering happiness one slice at a time.”

He further added that, “Azaibah and Bausher are also active for online orders. In the era of the millennials, the future of pizza delivery is online! Ordering food online with a simple click of a mouse at www.dominos.om or on our free app gives the customers an unparalleled experience and is a visual treat. The website also offers “the pizza tracker” similar to a courier tracking service, This unique feature solves the age old problem of, ‘Where is my pizza?’ With the Domino’s tracker know when your pizza is in the oven and being dispatched for delivery!

Variety is key, our pizza varieties include – Fiery Chicken Ranch, Tex-Mex, Memphis BBQ Pizza, Classic Cheese Pizza, Extravaganza, Pepperoni, and many more combinations with 5 delicious crust options namely, Classic Hand Tossed, Pan, Stuffed Crust, Crispy Melt and Thin Crust.”

Alternate to our signature pies, we also offer “Chicken Kickers, Chicken Wings, Cheesy Bread, Bread Sticks, Potato Wedges, Stuffed Cheesy Bread & Molten Choco Lava Soufflé” he added.

Every aspect of this Domino’s store has a vibrant theme, complementing the customer’s taste and preference, with a menu that satisfies the taste buds of the residents of Bausher and Azaibah, Oman! Indulge in mouthwatering pizzas from the elite pizza delivery experts!

