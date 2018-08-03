satanic rituals
The satanic store was established as contribution to Temple Ov Satan and to spread the seed of theistic spiritual Satanism all over the world through satanic merchandise. In the name of Satan, as magistra high priestess Demona Alexis, I as well contributed some of my highly spiritual works of satanic art to be sold in the satanic store of Satan’s Cathedral.
