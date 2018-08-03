Surajgarh Gurgaon : the Urban Village showcasing India’s Exotic Heritage

|

The exquisite village of Surajgarh Gurgaon spanning over 15 acres will showcase India’s true exotic heritage. The Surajgarh Gurgaon located right in the heart of the Metro will offer scenic village beauty, garden areas, fresh air, luxurious heritage, exotic Indian delicacies, sports activities and much more for the city dwellers and explorers. The one of its kind adventure and entertainment Gurgaon situated on the Golf Course Extension, Gurugram will be live for the general public from 11th August 2018 onwards.

The much awaited ‘Urban Village’ concept of Surajgarh Gurgaon proposes a multitude of facilities right from unlimited sumptuous food, Refreshing environment and alluring beauty to interactive fun activities to be enjoyed in the ‘me’ time or family time. The amalgamation of cultures of Haryana and Rajasthan in the architecture of the Gurgaon brings the real forts and villages of India right in front of you. The best artisans from Rajasthan exhibit their exclusive arts and also give a chance to try the artistry with them. Surajgarh is a perfect Outing destination and a Tourist attraction just a short drive away from the hassle of a fast-paced life and perilous pollution, adjoining the beautiful golf course of Gurugram.

The Gurgaon is a perfect place to relax, rejuvenate and recreate the inner self and enjoy the happy moments with the loved ones. The unique ‘Khaan-paan’ lip-smacking village style food cooked slowly on mud baked stoves by the best chefs from palaces of Rajasthan and ‘Relaxation Zone’ providing head massage in surroundings with the colorful village beauty and handcrafted materials that provide ample leisure and luxury are the star features of Surajgarh.

“Today, when people are reaching farthest corners of the country in search of calm and serene villages, peaceful rural life experiences and a soul-satisfying journey, Surajgarh has brought the fusion of real Indian heritage villages of Rajasthan and Haryana in the mid of the Metro city for all those who want a short break from their busy lifestyles and enjoy the vibrant culture of ethnic Indian life. Our motive is to preserve and showcase the pacific village life in the era of rapid urbanization.” says Mr. Saurabh Kumar, spokesperson of Surajgarh Gurgaon- Village in city.

The mesmerizingly scenic village with unlimited appetizing ethnic food, exciting camel rides, calming petrichor, enchanting folk dance, beautiful mehndi, agricultural activities, tube-well bath and adventurous activities give you an experience that is completely vivid and unforgettable. The Gurgaon gives a chance to connect your soul to the heart of Rural India and feel the exquisite Indian Heritage. Surajgarh Gurgaon welcome you to India’s picturesque ‘Village in City’ and explore the heart of our colorful nation.